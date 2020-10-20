Fall for the Book presents Love War Stories: A Conversation with Ivelisse Rodriguez

Online Webinar , Virginia

In her debut short story collection, Love War Stories, Ivelisse Rodriguez explores the lives of Puerto Rican girls and women grappling with their romantic notions of love and the sometimes brutal realities of their own relationships. Rodriguez’s characters strive to form their own identities while still holding onto their heritage and the complex legacies of love inherited from their mothers. Love War Stories was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, and the Women’s Review of Books calls the collection “something rare: kaleidoscopic portraits of girls of color that demonstrate their innocence, defiance, self-reflection, and joy.” Rodriguez will be in conversation with Professor Lisa M. Rabin.

