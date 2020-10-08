In the heart of 1953 Tehran, a young woman falls in love with a young man in their oasis: the neighborhood Stationary Shop. When the violent coup d’etat erupts that will change Iran forever, their dream of marrying is suddenly shattered. KirkusLi Reviews calls Marjan Kamali’s novel The Stationary Shop “a sweeping romantic tale of thwarted love,” and PopSugar calls it “a beautiful, emotionally honest story about first love, deep family bonds, and fate.” It was named a Best Book of 2019 by numerous publications, including NPR. This event is part of Mason’s Visiting Writers Series presented by the Creative Writing Program and Mason Libraries.
Fall for the Book presents Literary Oases with Marjan Kamali
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
