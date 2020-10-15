Fall for the Book presents Lighthouses and the Act of Belonging

2013 Latin American Voices prize winner Jazmina Barrera returns with her latest book, On Lighthouses, a critical and imaginative study of lighthouses around the world and their meaning to us as individuals. Part memoir and part literary history, Barrera navigates questions of isolation both as a source of pain and of enlightenment with bright and vivid imagery. The Paris Review stated, about her book, “Lighthouses, the ‘frontier between civilization and nature,’ are places of solitude. But they are also signals of shore and home. This book is a light at the end of a tunnel, showing us places we’ll see and things we’ll do when we can go out again.”.Barrera is the editor and co-founder of Ediciones Antilope, and lives in Mexico City. Sponsored by the Cheuse Center.