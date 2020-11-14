Join author Joy Jones as she talks about her latest book, Jayla Jumps In, and teaches the importance of group sports and collaboration. Students will be given the opportunity to learn new Double Dutch moves and try fun activities that test their creativity—from creating a club banner to making a new jumping chant. Jones is also a trainer, performance poet, and playwright. She conducts workshops for adults and children centered around creative writing and public speaking.
Fall for the Book presents Jayla Jumps In: Community and Double Dutch
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
