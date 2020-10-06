Fall for the Book presents Institute for Immigration Research New American Voices Award Ceremony

The three finalists for the Institute for Immigration Research New American Voices Award will each read from their books before the grand prize is awarded: Ishmael Beah from his novel Little Family, about which judge Susan Muaddi Darraj says, “Beah documents their emotional and physical struggles to survive in language that is gorgeous and lyrical;” Vanessa Hua from her collection of short stories Deceit and Other Possibilities, about which judge Porochista Khakpour says, “Hua delivers one of those once-in-a-lifetime debuts that feels both remarkably established and yet thrillingly new;” and Lysley Tenorio from his novel The Son of Good Fortune, which judge Chika Unigwe calls “compulsively readable. With its cast of unforgettable characters and delightful prose, Tenorio has delivered a near-perfect novel.” Sponsored by the Institute for Immigration Research.