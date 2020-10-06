The three finalists for the Institute for Immigration Research New American Voices Award will each read from their books before the grand prize is awarded: Ishmael Beah from his novel Little Family, about which judge Susan Muaddi Darraj says, “Beah documents their emotional and physical struggles to survive in language that is gorgeous and lyrical;” Vanessa Hua from her collection of short stories Deceit and Other Possibilities, about which judge Porochista Khakpour says, “Hua delivers one of those once-in-a-lifetime debuts that feels both remarkably established and yet thrillingly new;” and Lysley Tenorio from his novel The Son of Good Fortune, which judge Chika Unigwe calls “compulsively readable. With its cast of unforgettable characters and delightful prose, Tenorio has delivered a near-perfect novel.” Sponsored by the Institute for Immigration Research.
Fall for the Book presents Institute for Immigration Research New American Voices Award Ceremony
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more