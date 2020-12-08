Fall for the Book presents Holiday Cookie Decorating Demonstration - Fundraiser

Baking for the family or swapping cookies from a distance this year? Tune in to Fall for the Book's Holiday Cookie Decorating Demonstration with Chef Peter Brett for top tips from a pro on creating delectable and enchanting cookie creations. Sign up and get Chef Peter's sugar cookie recipe in your inbox to bake ahead, then tune in to make the frosting and get decorating. This workshop is great for new bakers, perennial bake-off winners, and kid collaborators! Your participation will raise funds to help ensure Fall for the Book can continue our programming through the pandemic and beyond.