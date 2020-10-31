Fall for the Book presents Halloween Special: The Curious and Chilling History of Shapeshifters

Join author John B. Kachuba for our Halloween special as he discusses the things that bump, hiss, and howl in the night. Whether it is dark creatures like vampires—who in folklore could shift from bat to man—or werewolves, whose human skin stretches and contorts to that of a creature of our worst nightmares, people have always been fascinated by the idea of the form-shifting creature. But where do these myths originate from, and what can our night terrors and goosebumps tell us about our everyday lives and culture? Kachuba’s new book, Shapeshifters: A History, explores these questions and many more. Kachuba was a finalist for the Bram Stroker award for Superior Achievement in Non-Fiction, and currently teaches creative writing at Ohio University.