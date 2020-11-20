Four YA authors tackle problems in love, school, and life in their novels. In Lori Goldstein’s, Sources Say, the school year becomes anything but mundane when scandalous posters are plastered around the school, two candidates for student council president use the event to secure votes, and a budding journalist fights against “fake news.” In No Place Like Here, Christina June’s re-imagined tale of Hansel & Gretel, Ashlyn tries to find her way out of a terrible situation and back home by leaving breadcrumb quotes and inspirational sayings everywhere. Miranda Kenneally explores the hard truths about high school love, break-ups, and undeniable attraction in her novel, Four Days of You and Me. And, in Carmen Rodrigues’ The Universal Laws of Marco, Marco learns that first loves are hard to ignore, especially when they pop back into your life just as you’re leaving home for college.
Fall for the Book presents It's About to Get Real: High School, Heartache, and Searching for Home
