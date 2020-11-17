Fall for the Book presents More Than a Game: The Meaning of Sports in Turbulent Times

Three authors discuss the significance of sports at moments of societal change, in both our history and present-day. Thomas Wolf’s Called Shot: Babe Ruth, the Chicago Cubs, and the Unforgettable Major League Baseball Season of 1932 recounts this incredible baseball season against the backdrop of one the United States’ most turbulent decades. In Little Wonder: The Fabulous Story of Lottie Dod, the World’s First Female Sports Superstar journalist Sasha Ambrasky brings to life this little-known sportswoman in what Publisher’s Weekly calls an “engrossing page turner … [and] astute history … for sports fans and women’s studies’ students.” Seth Berkman’s A Team of Their Own: How an International Sisterhood Made Olympic History recounts how a team of women athletes brought North and South Korea together during the 2018 Winter Olympics. New York Times Book Review calls it “A feel-good story.”

Sponsored by Friends of Richard Byrd Library