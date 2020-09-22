Diane Zinna and Amber Sparks as they delve into the folklore that inspires their female-driven, otherworldly fiction. Zinna’s debut novel The All-Night Sun follows a teacher’s journey alongside a magnetic new student to a Midsommar’s Eve celebration in Sweden, where events quickly take a dark turn. Publisher’s Weekly calls it an “intimate debut [that] dazzles with original language, emotional sentience, and Swedish folklore as it plumbs the depths of grief, loss, and friendship.” In And I Do Not Forgive You: Stories and Other Revenges, Sparks’ fairytale-like short stories blend myth with the modern, from a teenager befriending a ghost in a trailer park to what really happened to the Sabine Women. Publisher’s Weekly writes that Sparks’ “wry, feminist” stories “smuggle incredible emotional impact into surprisingly few pages.”
Fall for the Book presents Fairy Tales, Folklore, and Feminism
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more