Fall for the Book presents The Extraordinary Educational Journey of Frederick Douglass with Shana Keller

Born into slavery, Frederick Douglass taught himself to read and write, and grew up to become one of the most famous men of the 19th century as an influential abolitionist. In Shana Keller’s latest book, Bread for Words: A Frederick Douglass Story, she tells his incredible story, teaching kids what it takes to learn a new and unfamiliar language. Follow along with his tale, and then try your own hand at learning letters in a new language just like Douglass. Keller is the author of three children’s books. Her book, Ticktock Banneker’s Clock, won the Best STEM Book award from the Children’s Book Council.