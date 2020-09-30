Fall for the Book presents Everything Inside: A Conversation with Edwidge Danticat

Personal, intimate, and brimming with wisdom, Edwidge Danticat’s collection, Everything Inside: Stories follows people on the brink of life-changing events: love is found in an unexpected place, a woman struggles to keep hope alive as she fights for her life, and a man struggles to confront his life’s choices as he is falling to his death. NPR calls Danticat’s latest collection “Immensely rewarding, clear-eyed, gorgeous. . . a stunning collection that features some of the best writing of Danticat’s brilliant career.” Her book has been named Best Book of 2019 by NPR, Buzzfeed, Time and Esquire, which has stated that “…her compassionate sensitivity to the ties that bind us shines through.” Danticat is the author of over eighteen books, spanning several genres and topics. She is a 2009 MacArthur fellow, and is the recipient of the 2018 Neustadt International Prize. Danticat will be in conversation with Christy Pichichero. Sponsored by George Mason’s Women and Gender Studies department.