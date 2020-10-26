Australian-born Wiradjuri author, Tara June Winch, brings to life the culture, language, and traditions of Aboriginal people in her novel, The Yield. A granddaughter returns home to find her family’s land is at risk of being stolen from a mining company. In her quest to save it, she discovers the stories of her people, the secrets of the river, and the meaning of “home.” In a hopeful reminder that the past can endure, Winch’s novel is what Booklist calls “a clear-eyed look at the experiences of native people and the ways in which history is inherited through generations.” Winch will be in conversation with Jacki Lyden. Sponsored by the Alan Cheuse International Writers Center.
Fall for the Book presents Dispossession and Discovery with Aboriginal Novelist Tara June Winch
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
