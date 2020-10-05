Fall for the Book presents Digital Anthology: A Poetry Daily Reading

Poets Sandra Lim, author of The Wilderness, Vivek Narayanan, author of Life and Times of Mr. S, Peter Streckfus author of Errings, and Carmen Giménez Smith, author of Be Recorder, will read from their award-winning work. Their poetry ranges from the myths of the American landscape and the chronicles of living language, to the motions of those absent and the precariousness of personhood. Each writer is part of the editorial board of Poetry Daily, a site that is committed to introducing thousands of readers to fresh voices in contemporary poetry. Sponsored by Poetry Daily.