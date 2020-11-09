Fall for the Book presents The Cost of Inclusion

What do students give up to fit in? Sociologist Blake Silver’s The Cost of Inclusion: How Student Conformity Leads to Inequality on College Campuses explores the many ways students seek out a sense of belonging and make sacrifices in order to fit in. While colleges market their campuses as a place where students can “find themselves,” the reality is much different. Professor Susan Dumais says, “Silver shows that becoming part of the campus community is harder—and often far less rewarding—than it may first seem.” Author Natasha Warikoo says “The book is a must-read for students and scholars of higher education!” Sponsored by George Mason University’s Department of Sociology and Anthropology.