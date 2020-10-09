Fall for the Book presents A Conversation with Rainbow Rowell: What Happens After the Chosen One Saves the Day?

If characters fall in love, feel like they’re screwing up, and love to talk all at the same time, New York Times bestselling author Rainbow Rowell loves to write about them. Readers can’t get enough of her wide array of writing, from her adult and YA novels, including Carry On, and it’s sequel Wayward Son, and Eleanor & Park, to her comics Pumpkin Heads and Runaways. Time Magazine calls the magical Carry On, “a brilliantly addictive, genuinely romantic story about teenagers who can’t be neatly sorted into houses…It’s as if Rowell turned the Harry Potter books inside out, and is showing us the marvelous, subversive stuffing inside.” Tune in to Wayward Son to find out what happens after the Chosen One saves the day. Rowell will be in conversation with critic Bethanne Patrick. Sponsored by the Fairfax County Public Library.