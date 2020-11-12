Fall for the Book presents A Conversation with author of "Looker" Laura Sims

Laura Sims is the author of Looker, a 2019 debut that The Wall Street Journal called “a sugarcoated poison pill of psychological terror.” An Indie Next Great Reads Pick, Looker was named a Best Novel of 2019 by Vogue, Esquire UK, CrimeReads, and The Star-Ledger, and a Best New Book by People, Entertainment Weekly, CosmoUK, The Washington Independent Review of Books, Southern Living, Popsugar, and other media outlets. Sims has also published four books of poetry, including, most recently, Staying Alive; her first poetry collection, Practice, Restraint, was the winner of the 2005 Fence Books Alberta Prize. Sims has been the recipient of a US-Japan Creative Arts Fellowship.