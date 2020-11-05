Fall for the Book presents A Conversation with author of "Like Love" Michele Morano

Michele Morano is the author of Grammar Lessons: Translating A Life In Spain. Her work has been honored with fellowships and awards fro the Rona Jaffe Foundation, the American Association of University Women, and others. Her essays have appeared in many journals and anthologies, including Best American Essays and I’ll Tell You Mine: Thirty Years Of Essays From Te Iowa Nonfiction Program. She directs the MA in Writing and Publishing Program at DePaul University in Chicago. Her book, Like Love, is forthcoming from the University of Ohio Press in September 2020.