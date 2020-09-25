Fall for the Book presents Celebrating Susan Shreve and Mason's Creative Writing Program's 40th Anniversary

Celebrate Mason’s past while we look toward our future. Join longtime Creative Writing Program director Bill Miller as we celebrate Susan Shreve and hear about career publishing thirteen novels, thirty children books, as well as numerous essays and short stories. Shreve is a former chairman of the PEN/Faulkner Foundation and in 1980 founded one of our country’s oldest MFA programs, George Mason’s very own Creative Writing program. Our program gained early success due to its location and studio-workshop model and overtime evolved into the program we know today. Revisit a beloved writer’s brilliant career as well as her role launching the MFA on its 40th anniversary. Sponsored by the George Mason Creative Writing Program.