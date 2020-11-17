Fall for the Book presents Call and Response: Structures Literary Reading

Over a decade ago, Mason Professors Susan Tichy (Creative Writing) and Helen Frederick (School of Art) created this collaborative show, which focuses on literary and artistic collaboration between students, faculty, and alumni of Mason’s Creative Writing program and School of Art. This year’s theme is “Structures,” and this year the show will be exhibited online, for the first time, in addition to its installation in the Fenwick Gallery in Fenwick Library. Join us for a discussion, primarily by the artists involved, of this year’s collaborations. A Q & A will follow the main event.

Follow @fenwickarts on Instagram for show previews and updates!