Fall for the Book presents Black Lives in America's History, Literature, and Present Day Culture

Two scholars use their individual research of a literary icon and of community identities to drive a compelling and timely conversation. In Navigating the Fiction of Ernest J. Gaines, Keith Clark analyzes the themes of Ernest Gaines’ literature through the lens of twenty-first-century America, focusing on race and the enduring impact of slavery, black southern women’s voices, and differing interpretations of history. Karla Slocum’s book, Black Towns, Black Futures, explores historically black communities in the US and shows the complexity of their racial identity, their struggle with marginality, and ultimately their success and hope for the future.