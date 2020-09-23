Two scholars use their individual research of a literary icon and of community identities to drive a compelling and timely conversation. In Navigating the Fiction of Ernest J. Gaines, Keith Clark analyzes the themes of Ernest Gaines’ literature through the lens of twenty-first-century America, focusing on race and the enduring impact of slavery, black southern women’s voices, and differing interpretations of history. Karla Slocum’s book, Black Towns, Black Futures, explores historically black communities in the US and shows the complexity of their racial identity, their struggle with marginality, and ultimately their success and hope for the future.
Fall for the Book presents Black Lives in America's History, Literature, and Present Day Culture
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more