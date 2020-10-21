Fall for the Book presents The Beck Environmental Lecture: All We Can Save with Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

Online Webinar , Virginia

Feminism and climate activism mix in the anthology All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis. Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson speaks about this provocative collection of poetry, prose, and art from more than forty women who are leading the climate movement, including Naomi Klein, Kendra Pierre-Louis, Jacqui Patterson, and more. Kirkus Reviews calls it “a well-curated collection with many ideas for ways large and small to save the planet.” Johnson is a marine biologist, policy expert, and founder of the Urban Ocean Lab, a think tank for the future of coastal cities. The Beck Lecture is sponsored by Robert and Lucy Beck.

