Fall for the Book presents 2020 Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies

to

Online Webinar , Virginia

The Ali Vural Ak Center for Global Islamic Studies at George Mason University and The Maydan, the Center’s public-facing scholarship platform, present the fourth annual Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies. 12 graduate students from multiple disciplines and universities across the world will present their reviews of the books listed above.

Info

Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - Fall for the Book presents 2020 Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies - 2020-11-20 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Fall for the Book presents 2020 Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies - 2020-11-20 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Fall for the Book presents 2020 Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies - 2020-11-20 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Fall for the Book presents 2020 Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies - 2020-11-20 09:30:00 ical
taste something new

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular