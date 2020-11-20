The Ali Vural Ak Center for Global Islamic Studies at George Mason University and The Maydan, the Center’s public-facing scholarship platform, present the fourth annual Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies. 12 graduate students from multiple disciplines and universities across the world will present their reviews of the books listed above.
Fall for the Book presents 2020 Graduate Student Book Review Colloquium on Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
