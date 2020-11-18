Fall for the Book presents 15-Minute Mindfulness with Whitney Hopler

A life full of awe is available to all of us, yet it is easy to miss out on experiencing wonder when we are focused only on surviving and not thriving. Stress and fear can block our awareness of the everyday beauty around us, leaving us tired, unmotivated, and empty. Whitney Hopler’s new book, Wake Up to Wonder, explores ways in which we can use our senses as powerful portals to enjoy the world around us, and the many inspiring qualities it has to offer. Join Whitney as she leads a series of short mindfulness activities aimed at awakening the sense of wonder in every one of us. Whitney, a George Mason University alumna (B.A., English) has served as an editor, and website developer for leading media organizations, including Crosswalk.com, The Salvation Army USA’s national publications, and Dotdash.com. She currently works as the Communications Director for the Center for the Advancement of Well-Being at Mason.

