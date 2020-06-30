Fall for the Book Pop-up Trivia Night #2

We're back! It's night two of Fall for the Book Trivia! Keep the fun rolling, and earn bragging rights while you support the festival. You can play as one, or play as part of a team to participate in a fun night of fundraising trivia.

If someone has written about it, we'll ask you about it! Books, movies, sports legends, famous literary places, technology, science, and more are all fair game. There will be three rounds of questions, and your points will be recorded after each round. Thanks to our sponsors at the City of Fairfax Economic Development Authority, at the end of the evening, the winning individual or team will be awarded a $25 gift card to The Auld Shebeen, located at 3971 Chain Bridge Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Details:

This will be a LIVE online event. For best results, use a computer to both view the game and play it in two separate windows, or view the live feed on your computer and play on your phone or tablet. Registered players will receive an email with a link and a password to the game 30 minutes prior to the start. Trivia will begin at 7 pm EST on Tuesday 06/30/20. Just follow the link when it's time to join and enter your password!

Tune in again on July, 14 at 7 p.m. for our next event!

Meet Our Host:

Amanda Holmes Duffy is the author of the novel, I Know Where I Am When I’m Falling. Her stories have appeared in magazines in the US, UK and Australia. She currently writes book reviews and a regular column for Washington Independent Review of Books and hosts The American Scholar’s “Read Me a Poem” podcast for listeners all around the world.