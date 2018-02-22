Fall for the Book Pop Up Lit Night

Fall for the Book’s New Pop Up Lit Nights invite the community to Happy Hour appreciations of literature and storytelling. Bring your friends and enjoy food and fun. Readings take place on the last Thursday of each month, January through April. For more information visit www.fallforthebook.org/pop-up-lit-nights/ or call 703-352-ARTS.

All Pop Up Lit Nights will take place at 10427 North Street, Fairfax, VA. Free parking is available.

Thursday, February 22 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 29 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m.