Fall for the Book Festival presents Homecoming: Mason's Alumni Reading

As part of this years Fall for the Book festival, come back to George Mason (virtually) this fall as alumni of the Creative Writing MFA Program gather to read selections from their latest prose and poetry. Jessica Anthony’s all-in-one ghost story, love story, and political satire, Enter the Aardvark, explores the secrets we keep from ourselves. In How to Be a Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World to Find a New Way to Be Together, Dan Kois shares his story of, in his words, “the various ways I screwed it up, and what we learned.” Mystery writer Art Taylor presents a collection of 16 short stories, highlighting twenty-five years of his award-winning work in The Boy Detective & The Summer of ’74 and Other Tales of Suspense. Elizabeth Deanna Morris Lakes will read from her new book of poetry, Ashley Sugarnotch & the Wolf, wherein she explores what it means to be caught in a cycle of violence. Sponsored by George Mason University Creative Writing.