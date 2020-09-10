As part of this years Fall for the Book festival, come back to George Mason (virtually) this fall as alumni of the Creative Writing MFA Program gather to read selections from their latest prose and poetry. Jessica Anthony’s all-in-one ghost story, love story, and political satire, Enter the Aardvark, explores the secrets we keep from ourselves. In How to Be a Family: The Year I Dragged My Kids Around the World to Find a New Way to Be Together, Dan Kois shares his story of, in his words, “the various ways I screwed it up, and what we learned.” Mystery writer Art Taylor presents a collection of 16 short stories, highlighting twenty-five years of his award-winning work in The Boy Detective & The Summer of ’74 and Other Tales of Suspense. Elizabeth Deanna Morris Lakes will read from her new book of poetry, Ashley Sugarnotch & the Wolf, wherein she explores what it means to be caught in a cycle of violence. Sponsored by George Mason University Creative Writing.
Fall for the Book Festival presents Homecoming: Mason's Alumni Reading
to
Online Webinar , Virginia
Online Webinar , Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Sep 9, 2020Oct 28, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more