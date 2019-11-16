Join OVC with Guest Conductor Landry Duvall as we present Common Threads. Inspired by Andrea Ramsey’s Common Threads, the concert will interweave music from a variety of styles to provide a musical representation of OVC’s core values and principles. Join us as we explore and celebrate the principles and values that bind us together!
FALL 2019: COMMON THREADS
River Road Presbyterian 8960 River Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23229
Concerts & Live Music
Oct 16, 2019
