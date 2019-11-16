FALL 2019: COMMON THREADS

River Road Presbyterian 8960 River Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23229

Join OVC with Guest Conductor Landry Duvall as we present Common Threads. Inspired by Andrea Ramsey’s Common Threads, the concert will interweave music from a variety of styles to provide a musical representation of OVC’s core values and principles. Join us as we explore and celebrate the principles and values that bind us together!

River Road Presbyterian 8960 River Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23229
Concerts & Live Music
804-716-5232
