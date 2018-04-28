Fairy Forest Festival

Join us for our 3rd Annual Fairy Festival on Saturday, April 28th from 11-4. **Rain date April 29th**

There will be tons of activities for the whole family... create fairy folk and gnome characters, brownie bubble wands, fairy doors and furniture, fairy headwreaths, decorate Green Man masks, yarn-wrap trees, pixie paintings, miniature fairy gardens, and help create the fairy wishing tree. Stop by the Fairy Forest to build a home for the magical woodland folk and visit the Magpie Fairy's Trading Post. Be inspired by fairytales and folklore and the Halestone Dance Studio dancers. Stop by the The Little Cheerful food truck before exploring the garden! We will also have the unveiling of the Cirque du Jardin. We'll finish off the day with a parade to the Meadow stage!

Parking is $5 for non-members and free for members. Some activities have a $1 ticket fee.