Come to the City of Fairfax and enjoy the celebration of three decades of arts at one of Virginia’s foremost arts festivals!

The 33rd Annual Fairfax Spotlight on the Arts Festival starts on April 20th with a glittering evening at Old Town Hall celebrating three decades of arts in the City of Fairfax. Sponsored by the City of Fairfax in cooperation with George Mason University and the arts community of Fairfax, Spotlight on the Arts continues its commitment to support and encourage the awareness of cultural opportunities in the greater Fairfax community. It has grown into a significant three-week festival and is now considered one of Virginia’s foremost arts festivals. With outstanding music performances from leading musicians, quality arts exhibitions, dance (both classical and modern), stimulating theater performances, and community activities and events. This year’s Festival of youth, of music, of dance and so much more all highlight the emerging vibrant art scene in historic Old Town Fairfax.

We are delighted to bring you so many exceptional events in the Spotlight on the Arts Festival this year. In the spirit of a festival all participating groups endeavor to bring you the best arts and cultural events on offer during this year’s program – come and enjoy the festival! For more information and the schedule for this year's Festival, please visit www.fairfaxspotlight.org.

Opening Gala is on April 20th at 7PM in Old Town Hall – contact 703-273-6097 to buy tickets.

*Some events are free and some require a fee, check www.fairfaxspotlight.org for details.