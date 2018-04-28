Explore the nineteenth century in Fairfax with living history presentations, exhibits, and historic tours. Meet a scientist and a tradesman and learn about African-American life. Enjoy period music, family activities, tours of the Historic Blenheim House and its Civil War Union soldier graffiti, wagon rides and much more!

Highlights of Fairfax History Day include:

Living history spanning the 19th century

Hayrides and pony rides

Cow-milking and calf-petting

A kids’ hay pyramid (perfect for climbing!)

House and Gallery Civil War graffiti tours

Demonstrations of traditional crafts and skills, including weaving and blacksmithing

19th-century children’s games and parlor games

A variety of period dance and music groups, including the Washington Revels Jubilee Voices, 19th-century African-American songs of faith, freedom, struggle, and perseverance and the Roustabout String Band of the Washington Revels, which plays old time string band music of the 19th-century era; and the George Mason University’s 8th GM (Green Machine) Division Band, a brass band that plays music commonplace in cities and towns in the mid-to late 1800s.

Authors tent and speakers on a variety of historical topics

Civil War “boot camp” (camp drills with wooden rifles for children)

Historic artifact displays, including courthouse records and old photographs—plus the City’s road history and construction, including Blenheim’s popular corduroy log road exhibit.

Admission - sales at gate only; cash, VISA or MasterCard accepted:

$5 for Adults; $3 for Youth (3-12); Free for 2 and under

Proceeds benefit the restoration of Historic Blenheim. Presented by the City of Fairfax and Historic Fairfax City Inc.

3610 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030 ★ www.fairfaxva.gov ★ (703) 591-0560

No parking at Blenheim site

FREE shuttle from Fairfax High School, 3501 Rebel Run (bus stop on side of building parallel to Old Lee Highway)