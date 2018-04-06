Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Breakfast

Leadership Fairfax is proud to present this popular event, bringing together 300+ Fairfax County and regional leaders for a conversation with the Board of Supervisors on the state of the county. Get an "under the tent" peek at what is going on in each supervisory district and inside info from the top executives in the county. We will also honor an outstanding community steward with the Katherine K. Hanley Award for Public Service.

Leadership Fairfax is a nonprofit organization that inspires, develops, engages and connects leaders across sectors and experience to impact issues facing Fairfax County and the region. We offer three community leadership programs: Leadership Fairfax Institute (LFI), Emerging Leaders Institute (ELI), and Lifetime Leaders Program (LLP). Our 1,800+ alumni are proven leaders in business, government, and nonprofit sectors of Northern Virginia.