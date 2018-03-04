Fairfax City Restaurant Week

Downtown Fairfax

www.fairfaxcityrestaurantweek.com

Restaurant Week celebrates the city's diverse dining scene and offers an excellent opportunity to dine out with friends, family, and neighbors, while supporting the Fairfax City restaurant community. During Restaurant Week, diners will enjoy special-value, three-course menus at participating city restaurants, along with added elements of entertainment and discovery. Restaurant Week takes place March 4 - 10, 2018. Participating restaurants will offer a $35 three-course dinner menu, a $20 three-course lunch/brunch menu and dine-in specials.

All Fairfax City restaurants are invited to participate!

Information: 703-385-7851 and fairfaxcityrestaurantweek@gmail.com