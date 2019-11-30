Fairfax Ballet Company’s Nutcracker

Woodson High School 9525 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia 22032

The Fairfax Ballet Company (FBC) proudly presents the full-length production of “The Nutcracker,” the cherished family-friendly holiday tradition, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2019 at W.T. Woodson High School, Fairfax, Va. Two showtimes include Nov. 30, 4:00 pm, and Dec. 1, 2:30 pm.

Woodson High School 9525 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia 22032
Dance, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
703-665-9427
