The Fairfax Ballet Company (FBC) proudly presents the full-length production of “The Nutcracker,” the cherished family-friendly holiday tradition, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2019 at W.T. Woodson High School, Fairfax, Va. Two showtimes include Nov. 30, 4:00 pm, and Dec. 1, 2:30 pm.
Fairfax Ballet Company’s Nutcracker
Woodson High School 9525 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia 22032
Woodson High School 9525 Main St, Fairfax, Virginia 22032 View Map
Dance, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
Nov 5, 2019Nov 10, 2019
Nov 5, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more