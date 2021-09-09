Fair Oaks Mall Carnival

Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with exciting LED-enhanced rides, games, and deep-fried treats, sweets and other carnival eats.

Event parking and admission are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller), valid Monday - Thursday only, are $35 on site while supplies last and discounted online in advance for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. (Pre-sale ends Thurs., Sept. 9 at 5 pm.)

Ride tickets, valid every day, are available at the carnival for $1.50 each, $30/20 tickets or $60/50 tickets plus 1 free ride. (Rides take 2 or more tickets each.) Online pre-sale special: $45 for 50 tickets (includes 1 free ride)

Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours: 5-10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

Parent/guardian supervision is required for guests ages 17 and younger. Please check the website for event updates, including daily hours, before attending.

For more information, call 866-666-3247.