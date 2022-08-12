Face 2 Face at Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

Schedule subject to change without notice

Gates Open at 6:00pm

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm.

Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

We accept cash or credit cards.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Food will be available from local food vendors.

Beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products, beer, and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle provided by Downtown Roanoke Inc. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. Chairs can be rented at the Beer ID tent.

Taking turns at an onstage piano, the dual tribute artists of the Billy Joel/Elton John Face-2-Face Tribute Show conjure the beloved songsters in both sound and image. Backed by his band The Stranger, Levittown, NY native Mike Santoro’s fingers flash up and down the keys before he jumps up to grab the mic to belt out such high-energy Billy Joel classics as “Uptown Girl” and “Only the Good Die Young.” For the second half of the roughly three-hour show, Kenny Metcalf dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John as he charts his style from the ‘70s to the present. Bittersweet anthems such as “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)” mix with more whimsical material such as “Crocodile Rock” and the fictional rock-group narrative “Bennie and the Jets.” During each engaging, interactive show, both acts aim to channel the spirit of their originals so well that audiences will forget they’re a tribute!

Video tour of Dr Pepper Park is available on our website. DrPepperPark.com