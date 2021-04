Join us as we will be speaking with SGT Hal Urban, who served with the 11th Armored Division in the Battle of the Bulge. SGT Urban also took part in the liberation of the Mauthausen Concentration Camp.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6HjlpjXjSMyAbBCu5Tv60g

Short link: http://bit.ly/3l5Y08q