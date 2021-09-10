Eyewitness to History: September 11, 2001

Twenty years have passed since the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Clarence Singleton, retired United States Marine, veteran of the Vietnam War, and Purple Heart recipient was present at the Twin Towers on that fateful day as a retired member of the New York City Fire Department. Join us to hear the compelling story of a true American hero in his own words.

