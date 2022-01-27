Eyewitness to History - Operation Urgent Fury: The Invasion of Grenada, 1983

Virginia War Memorial Director, Clay Mountcastle, is joined by Appomattox native Major General Robert “Bo” Dyess (US Army, ret.) to examine the events leading up to and during the US invasion of the small Caribbean island of Grenada in October 1983. General Dyess served with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division during the operation and will share his experiences on Grenada and serving in an Army that was rapidly evolving in the 1980s.

