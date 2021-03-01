Through Our Eyes: Military Children Poetry Showcase

The Virginia War Memorial is proud to announce its first ever virtual poetry showcase in honor of the Month of the Military Child and National Poetry Month this April 2021. We will be accepting poetry from Virginian students of all ages (K-12) whose parent or parents are serving or have served in the military. Submissions will be highlighted on the Virginia War Memorial’s website for the entire month of April, designated the Month of the Military Child in the United States.

The prompt for this year’s poetry showcase is: “What I love about being a military child.”

Submissions will be accepted through the Virginia War Memorial’s website from Monday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 31. All forms of poetry are permitted, though we ask that poems be no longer than one typed page. All entries should be in PDF format. There will be no prizes offered for submissions, though students may sign up to receive a certificate in the mail honoring their participation. Participants will also be honored in the Virginia War Memorial Foundation’s Newsletter.

Please contact Morgan Guyer (morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov) with any questions. We look forward to reading your submissions!

To submit a poem, please visit: vawarmemorial.org/learn/poetry