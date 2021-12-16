image.png

Exploration: Degas

The Muscarelle Museum of Art is pleased to present Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist – Works on Paper by the Artist and his Circle on view February 12 to May 29, 2022.

This extraordinary exhibition features works by the celebrated artist and his peers, providing an in-depth examination into Degas’ methods and techniques.

Muscarelle Explorations: Degas includes lectures, live drawing workshops, a concert, and a book club discussion. This series will give participants a special insight into the exhibition Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist and deepen their understanding of this enigmatic artist.

Info

The Muscarelle Museum of Art Jamestown Road, Virginia 23185
