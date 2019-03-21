Experiencing Villa-Lobos: An International Festival

The Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Music is hosting an international festival honoring the influential Brazilian composer, Heitor Villa-Lobos. The three-day festival will showcase a global collection of performers and presenters in a series of concerts, discussions and paper presentations that will illuminate and commemorate the composer’s life and work. “Experiencing Villa-Lobos” will take place March 21-23, 2019. Tickets are available here: https://arts.vcu.edu/music/experiencing-villa-lobos/call-for-performers/