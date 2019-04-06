Exotic Bird Festival and Mart

Spend an enjoyable day in a relaxed atmosphere at Peninsula Caged Bird Society's Spring Exotic Bird Festival and Mart with vendors offering birds, bird toys and bird accessories, craft and jewelry vendors, birds for viewing, huge raffle tables, educational displays, door prize, speakers Laurella Desborough and Lisa Woodworth focusing on Eclectus parrots at 1:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m., Buddy Waskey to free fly his beautiful macaws (weather permitting), snack bar with limited breakfast items and delicious lunch items prepared and offered by Ladies of the Church, and More. Free admission to all Events, 60 Traverse Rd, Newport News VA, I-64, Exit 258B toward Yorktown, left at second light. www.vapcbs.com, Nancy - novabfield@gmail.com or 757-223-9440. PCBS is a 501(c)(3) organization. PCBS club membership is Free and includes a beautiful newsletter each month by email (www.vapcbs.com for application.)

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church 60 Traverse Road Newport News VA, Virginia 23606 View Map
