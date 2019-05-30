For this group of genteel southern ladies, the biggest highlight in their lives for the past 30 years has been their weekly bridge night out with the “girls.” What do you do when one of your foursome, whose caustic wit and love of life makes her the bond that holds the four musketeers together, inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game; the wildest, most exciting night of your lives erupts involving a police raid, a cheeky male stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. “...uproarious comedy...peels of laughter and tears of joy....” You will certainly exit laughing!

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS SOME STRONG LANGUAGE AND MATURE CONTENT

The performance of Exit Laughing on June 13, 2019 at 7:30pm will be a part of Barter Days, and we will be partnering with Feeding America Southwest Virginia starting at 5:00pm.