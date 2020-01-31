Exhibition Opening Reception, “Scorched Earth”

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503

"Scorched Earth" presents Beatrice Modisett’s recent investigations into the visualization and layering of landscapes – referenced, imagined and remembered – in various states of formation, collapse and upheaval. Alongside mixed media floor sculptures, Modisett's drawings and paintings present the vibration and tension between the creative and destructive events that shape our landscape – both natural and human caused.

Artist Talk by Beatrice Modisett: Sat., Feb. 1 , 11 a.m.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Mary Gray Shockey ’69.

