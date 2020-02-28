Exhibition Opening & Artist Talk, “Passages: An Installation in Progress by Cheryl Harper”

Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College 1 Quinlan Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24503

"Passages" is a site-specific installation, exploring themes of heritage, identity, persecution and privilege. The installation is from a female point of view and includes original family wedding dresses overlaid with other clothing and accessories owned by mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers.

The installation also features hangings and floor objects related to their standard of living and aspirations. Hand-printed wallpaper brings together imagery culled from family photographs and objects that refer to immigration, plantation life, and slavery.

Artist Talk by Cheryl Harper begins at 7 p.m.

Exhibition sponsored by Maier Member, Sally Maier Rowe ’67.

