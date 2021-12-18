Evil SantaCon 2021

Join us on Saturday, December 18th for the First Ever Evil SantaCon!

🎅🏼 Dress as Santa (or in an Ugly Sweater, or in any festive holiday attire)...and get a raffle ticket for a $100 VBC gift card!

🎅🏻 Play the part and bring a new coat/jacket (or any new article of winter clothing) to donate to the Williamsburg House of Mercy...and get a raffle ticket for a $100 VBC gift card!

🎅🏾 Bring cash (or plastic) to purchase additional raffle tickets...for a chance to win a $100 VBC gift card!

🎅🏽 Plus: Lovecats will be performing holiday-inspired music live from 5-8 pm!

🎅🏿 And: New EVIL SANTA GLASSWARE will hit the shelves, to pair with EVIL SANTA ORNAMENTS!

🎅 Also: FoodaTude..Food with Attitude will be dishing plentiful plates to warm you by the roaring fire pits!

'Tis the season for beers & cheers! We'll see you for a bunch of both here in The Edge District on 12/18. #HoHoHo