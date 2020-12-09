Evicted: An Evening with Matthew Desmond

MacArthur “Genius” and Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond (Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City) discusses his book and his work on housing access and affordability as well as broader, longstanding issues of critical importance to the health of our nation: income and housing insecurity. He will be in conversation with Kevin McDonald, UVA’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Community Partnerships.

Desmond's Eviction Lab at Princeton, launched in 2017, recently released the Eviction Tracking System, which monitors eviction filings in real time across a set of American cities, and, in partnership with Columbia Law School Professor Emily Benfer, a policy scorecard for each state, distilling the contents of thousands of newly-released emergency orders, declarations, and legislation into a clear set of critical measures included in, and left out of, state-level pandemic responses related to eviction and housing.