EVERYBODY

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

January 13—30, 2022

Post-Show Talkback will take place on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Everybody’s time is up. But Everybody doesn’t want to greet Death alone, so Everybody seeks the company of their friends Stuff, Kinship, Friendship, Cousinship, and Love to make the trip bearable. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ (Appropriate, Gloria) modern riff on the fifteenth-century morality play Everyman follows Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance) as they journey through life’s greatest mystery — the meaning of living. 2018 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in Drama.