An Evening with Sierra Hull

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

We celebrate the Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming this year with a special appearance by singer, songwriter, and mandolin player Sierra Hull. Alison Krauss chose this bluegrass prodigy to perform with her at the Grand Ole Opry when Hull was just 11 years old. Hull has played the White House, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center; and she was the first bluegrass musician to receive a prestigious Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music.

Now in her 20s, Hull’s most recent album, "Weighted Mind," produced by Béla Fleck, is a landmark achievement in the world of folk-pop, bluegrass, and acoustic music overall. Hull speaks eloquently in her challenging and sensitive originals, her heartfelt vocals, and continues to break new ground on the mandolin. This duo concert program will include Ethan Jodziewicz on bass.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
